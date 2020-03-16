Johor Fire Dept: Firemen required 12 hours to put out Pengerang blaze

The blaze that broke out at Petronas’ Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development project in Pengerang, Johor early this morning. — Picture courtesy of social media/Persatuan Bangsa Johor

KOTA TINGGI, March 16 — The Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) needed more than 12 hours to extinguish the blaze at the Pengerang Integrated Complex’s diesel hydro treating (DHT) unit last night.

Johor JBPM operations commander Pauzan Ahmad said this was because the blaze was too intense and the pressure from the DHT piping system was too strong.

“There were too many pipes at the scene, while those which were leaking were 15 feet high.

“So, we had to do some cooling first to stabilise the situation,” he told a press conference here today.

Pauzan said that it was only when the pressure from the pipes began to subside that they were able to start searching for the victims and found the first body at 3.56 am.

The second and third bodies were discovered at 4am, followed by the fourth (9.12am) and fifth (12.42pm).

“The fourth body was found on fourth level of the unit’s platform while the others were found on the ground floor,” he said.

He said, after that, they carried out “flushing” to remove any material inside the pipes before allowing the forensic team to go in and begin their investigations.

Meanwhile, he said the firefighting operation involved 107 officers and personnel from six Fire and Rescue Stations, including from Sebana Cove, Bandar Penawa, Pasir Gudang and Larkin. — Bernama