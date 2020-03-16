Don’t worry, there is enough food for all, says PM in response to panic buying by Malaysians

People are seen stocking up on food and other goods during the panic buying at a hypermarket in Kajang March 16, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, March 16 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today called for calm, reassuring Malaysians that there is enough food for all, amidst reports of panic buying in parts of the country in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Buy what is necessary, stop what is unnecessary, and we will ensure that food is available for you at all times,” Muhyiddin said.

He said that the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNKK) will ensure there is enough supply for all, and advised against panic buying.

