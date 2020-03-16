Covid-19: UUM to conduct online lectures when new semester opens on Apr 5

UUM says all lectures will be conducted online when the new semester opens on April 5. ― Google screenshot

ALOR SETAR, March 16 ― Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) today announced that all lectures will be conducted online when the new semester opens on April 5 in an effort to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

Its vice-chancellor (Academic and International) Prof Dr Yusnidah Ibrahim said the move would allow students to follow the lectures online from outside the campus, including from their homes.

“The spread of Covid-19 in Malaysia is showing an increase and UUM is concerned about the welfare of its students, lecturers and other staff of the university.

“Beginning yesterday until March 26, all lectures will be held as usual, but the university does not stop lecturers who want to conduct the lectures online,” she said in a statement today.

She said any communication between students and lecturers, faculties and other departments at UUM would also be conducted online or on social sites.

“All forms of assessment, be for mid-semester examinations, assignments, quiz, project presentations and final examination which will start from May 31 to June 27 will also be done online and other methods to be informed by the university later.

“The mid-semester holidays for undergraduate students from March 27 to April 4 will proceed as usual. Students from Sabah, Sarawak, as well as international students and those with special needs can opt to be on or off campus during and after the semester break, " she added.

However, she said, they are required to register themselves with Inapan Siswa (INASIS). ― Bernama