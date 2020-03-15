Report: Sarikei MP tests positive for Covid-19

Sarikei Member of Parliament Wong Ling Biu of DAP had been admitted to the Sibu Hospital as a patient under investigation (PUI) for Covid-19. — Picture via Facebook/DAP Sarikei

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Sarikei Member of Parliament Wong Ling Biu has tested positive for Covid-19, Malaysiakini reported early this morning.

Yesterday, Sarawak Health Director Dr Chin Zin Hing confirmed, when contacted by Bernama, that Wong had been hospitalised as a Patient-Under-Investigation (PUI).

It is understood that Wong was admitted to Sibu Hospital on March 7.

In its report, Bernama said Wong had attended several political meetings in Kuala Lumpur from February 29 until March 2 before flying back to Sibu.

Malaysiakini cited two sources — one from DAP and another a fellow MP — as confirming “they had been reliably informed” Wong was diagnosed with Covid-19.

At the time of writing, neither the Health Ministry nor Wong’s office has issued an official statement on the matter.

Sarawak recorded another six positive Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the state’s total to nine cases.