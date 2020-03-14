From zero, Sarawak now has nine Covid-19 patients

Uggah said Sarawak was taking steps to immediately announce new cases so the public will be well informed. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, March 14 — Sarawak recorded another six positive Covid — 19 cases today, bringing the state’s total to nine cases.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said two of the new cases are from Limbang and four from Kuching.

“All of them are being treated at the designated hospitals,” he said after chairing the special committee meeting to discuss on the latest development of Covid-19 in Sarawak.

Joining him were the Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Sri DrSim Khui Hian, State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion, his deputy Datuk Ik Pahon, Director of the State Immigration Department Datuk Ken Leben, Director of the State Security and Enforcement Committee Datuk Chai Khin Chung, Director of Malaysia Civil Defence Force Mohtar Samat and representatives from Sarawak Health Department.

Uggah said Sarawak was taking steps to immediately announce new cases so the public will be well informed.

He again appealed to those who attended the religious gathering at the Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur and who have yet to report to the nearest hospital or divisional health office for the Covid-19 screening to do so immediately.

“We have managed to track down 311 participants, but we believe it may be more.

“We have decided to form a special team to study the Sarawak Health Declaration Forms of those who have entered Sarawak from all four airports from 2nd-5th March 2020.

“This will enable us to identify those who flew into Sarawak,” he said.

At the same time, he has discussed with the private hospital’s representatives in Sarawak, to seek their support and cooperation in addressing the current Covid-19 outbreak.