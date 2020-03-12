From mufti to minister: Who is Zulkifli Mohamad, the Islamic scholar now in Putrajaya?

Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri is sworn in as senator at Parliament March 10, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The appointment of Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad as the minister in charge of religious affairs was lauded on both sides of the political divide.

The Federal Territories mufti was one of two non-politicians appointed as senators in order to take up their respective portfolios in the federal government.

A man who believes in dialogue and reason, Zulkifli has always spread the message of peaceful co-existence in a plural society like Malaysia’s, and often denounced acts of ethnic and religious provocations.

Active on social media with over 200,000 followers on Twitter and more than 300,000 likes on his Facebook page, Zulkifli is a prolific writer of religious opinions and often debunks superstition and other such misperceptions.

Malay Mail takes a look at several of Zulkifli’s popular opinions and actions as mufti:

1. Promoting peaceful co-existence

In 2016, Zulkifli met with the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Kuala Lumpur, Julian Leow Beng Kim, in a historic interfaith meet, where both men discussed tolerance and the spirit of respecting each other’s faiths.

While Zulkifli drew flak over the meet, he maintained his stance and stated that Islam is open to discussions and dialogue with other religions, in order to reach common goals.

Both men maintain a strong relationship, out of respect and goodwill, and continue to reiterate the need for interracial, religious harmony.

In a message dubbed “Peaceful Co-Existence the Right Way”, which he penned in conjunction with Christmas last year, Zulkifli said that co-existing peacefully with non-Muslims is an essential Islamic principle that is stated many times in the Quran.

Last year, during Chinese New Year, Zulkifli also gave cakes to his ethnic Chinese neighbour.

In his Facebook post, Zulkifli said that while his gift was “small”, he hoped it can contribute to racial and religious harmony in the country.

2. Fighting against discrimination

In 2017, Zulkifli reached out to the transgender community via a discussion which he streamed “live” on his Facebook.

The session was organised by charity group Pertu­buhan Kebajikan dan Kesihatan Umum Malaysia together with social activist Syed Azmi Alhabshi.

Zulkifli explained he was there not to judge or punish but instead to build bridges between communities.

Zulkifli also visited halfway homes in Chow Kit, where drug users, transgenders and even ex-convicts find refuge, in order to get a better understanding of the community.

In 2018, Zulkifli stated that religious authorities should revisit a fatwa, or religious edict, declaring transgenders as un-Islamic.

3. A voice of calm in a time of ethnic tension

The tragic death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim during a riot at Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in Subang Jaya ratcheted racial and religious tension in the country.

An inquest concluded the firefighter’s death was caused by two or more unknown individuals.

Zulkifli called for calm and asked fellow Muslims to emulate Adib’s father, Mohd Kassim Abdul Hamid, who said his family only wanted justice.

“A reminder to all not to ‘pour oil into the fire’ as this could cause much greater damage. This issue needs to be handled very carefully.

“As Malaysians, we should not be willing to gamble our future together, over an issue which could actually be resolved amicably,” he said in a statement at the time of the riot.

4. Standing on the side of reason

In 2017, Zulkifli criticised the discriminatory practice of Muslims-only laundrettes, pointing to the plural nature of Malaysian society.

“The nature of humanity is to wish for peace, togetherness and justice that drives us in appreciating the jurisprudence of co-existing among plurality. It is a need for all humans to realise that no matter how different they are when it comes to skin colour, race, politics and religions, they are all brothers.”

Zulkifli also debunked flat Earth conspiracy theorists, saying there is incontrovertible consensus by Islamic scholars and astronomers that our home planet is spherical, following questions posed to his office on the matter.

“We state that the denial of Earth’s round nature is a misguided opinion, what more it is against indisputable ijma’ (consensus),” he said.

The mufti provided verse 39:5 of the Quran to back his argument, which said: “He created the heavens and earth in truth. He wraps the night over the day and wraps the day over the night and has subjected the sun and the moon, each running [its course] for a specified term.”



