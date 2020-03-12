1Utama denies claims of Covid-19 at its mall, office tower

1Utama said there were no confirmed Covid-19 cases in both the shopping centre and the First Avenue office building. — Picture courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The 1Utama Shopping Centre management today rejected claims that the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was reported at the popular Petaling Jaya mall.

It said in a statement there were no confirmed cases in both the shopping centre and the First Avenue office building.

"So we have a fake news advocate slash keyboard warrior spreading unwarranted rumours to warn you about avoiding 1Utama Shopping Centre.

"We would like to publicly state and clarify that to date there has been no confirmed Covid-19 case reported in First Avenue and 1Utama," the statement read.

It proceeded to tell the public to continue to visit the shopping centre with family and friends, and to shop and eat with peace of mind.

The shopping centre management was responding to a post circulating on social media alleging that a Covid-19 positive case was found in the First Avenue office tower.

The management said it has also put in place precautionary measures such as hand sanitising stations and have UV lights installed in air-handling units to kill harmful bacteria and to protect and safeguard the health of their employees and shoppers.