PLUS to accept RFID at all toll plazas across peninsula Malaysia from April 1

Starting April 1, all PLUS and LPT2 highways will accept RFID for toll transactions. — Picture courtesy of PLUS Malaysia Berhad

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS) will offer the Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) payment facility at all of its 83 Closed Toll systems, including the LPT2 highway along the East Coast, from Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

In a statement today, its Managing Director Datuk Azman Ismail said that the move is in line with the government’s Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) vision.

Its implementation marks the completion of a full RFID highway ecosystem, he added, which offers consumers the ease of cashless toll transactions and convenience of instant reloads via online banking and e-wallets.

“We anticipate an increase in demand for the RFID, especially among our daily highway customers, which is approximately around 1.7 million drivers,” he said in the statement.

“With PLUS now offering RFID, the customer journey, which used to be from Juru to Damansara toll, has now been extended into the city, KLCC, for example, and even to urban and suburban areas like Wangsa Maju or even Kajang.

“The journey will be seamless as there is interconnectivity between intra- and inter-city highways.”

Azman said a total of 173 RFID lanes (including 131 dedicated ones) will be operational.

He said, however, toll payments using the Touch 'n Go card and SmartTAG will still be accepted at toll plazas to facilitate the migration of highway customers to RFID use within this year.

“To enable highway customers to use the RFID system for toll transactions, PLUS advises them to quickly install RFID Tag stickers at RFID Fitment Centres nationwide.

“PLUS highway customers may also visit RFID Fitment Centres provided by Touch 'n Go Sdn Bhd for RFID Touch ‘n Go stickers,” he said.

PLUS also said that it will open 17 RFID Fitment Centres at selected rest stops along the North-South Expressway and LPT2 highway on March 13, 2020.

The full list of RFID Fitment Centres is available here.