Azmin: Chief Secretary to decide after 12th Malaysia Plan if agencies remain under MEA

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is pictured at the Prime Minister Office’s in Putrajaya March 11, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The Chief Secretary to the Government will review the various agencies currently under the purview of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MEA) later on to see if there is a need for them to remain there, said International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

The minister, who previously headed the minister, said for the time being agencies such as Felda will remain with the ministry, per the suggestion by the new minister in charge of economic affairs, Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

“Maybe for now the existing structure will be continued, in light of the fact that all efforts and resources are being focused on implementing the 12th Malaysia Plan,” Azmin said during a meeting with the Economic Planning Unit earlier.

Adding that the plan is expected to be tabled in Parliament by the end of the year, he said once that is done, the Chief Secretary will conduct the reviews and table them in a Cabinet meeting.

“As mentioned we want to focus on the 12th Malaysia Plan, in which the Shared Prosperity Vision will also be outlined. The main thing is to ensure the plan will achieve success throughout its five-year period,” Azmin said.

Mustapa, who was also in attendance, said his focus for now will be on handling the economic crisis and issues stemming from it, including the price of fuel, the Covid-19 outbreak, and the impact upon the tourism sector, among others.

“To this the establishment of the Economic Action Council by the prime minister is greatly welcomed, and he will chair its meeting on Monday as an indicator of how seriously we view this problem,” he said.

Earlier following his first post-Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the council’s formation, adding it will meet on a weekly basis to discuss the issues and seek solutions.

Aside from Azmin and Mustapa, the council members will also potentially include the Bank Negara Governor, and several individuals whom Muhyiddin said is well-versed and will be called

to help the government to jointly address the key problems affecting the country today.