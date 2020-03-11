Azalina: Muhyiddin ‘most brilliant politician’, but Umno MPs deserve better posts

File picture shows Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman speaking to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 18, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 11 — Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said has said today Umno MPs should have been given better portfolios in Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Cabinet.

In a series of tweets on her Twitter account, Azalina said a coalition government should be proportionate, suggesting that Umno with the most number of MPs in Perikatan Nasional (PN) should be appointed more senior ranks.

“By right Umno are qualified to be given more significant ministries like the Ministry for Women, KDN (Home Ministry), MOF (Finance Ministry), Ministry or Rural Development and MOA (MInistry of Agro-Based Industry).

“Coalition government should be based on proportionate representations and not dominated by any one party, and to make it more legitimate it must have written agreement between political parties involved,” Azalina posted on her Twitter account.

Muhyiddin in naming his new Cabinet has chosen a non-politician and former CIMB Group Holdings Bhd chief executive officer Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz as his new finance minister.

The Home Ministry went to Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, the Women and Family Ministry went to Datuk Seri Rina Harun, while the Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry went to Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee. All three are from Muhyiddin’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Among the four senior ministers, Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was appointed Defence Minister.

Umno MPs like Khairy Jamaluddin is the new Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein is the new Foreign Minister, and Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba is the new Health Minister, among others.

In parting however, Azalina seemingly praised Muhyiddin.

“In conclusion .. my opinion, #PM8 is the most brilliant politician among Malay leaders in 2020,” she said, referring to the Pagoh MP.

Yesterday, Sabah Umno chief Datuk Bung Moktar Radin said the absence of top leaders from the chapter in the new federal Cabinet line-up has caused some unhappiness among the grassroots.

Bung Moktar said he was hoping that at least newly-elected Kimanis MP Datuk Mohamad Alamin would get a deputy minister post given the chapter’s contribution to the party, but the exclusion has caused rumblings from the party’s grassroots.