Perak Sultan accepts Ahmad Faizal’ resignation, to name new MB soon

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu waves to reporters as he leaves Istana Kinta March 10, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 10 — Perak’s Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah has accepted Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu’s resignation as his mentri besar.

Comptroller of the Perak Royal Household Col (Rtd) Datuk Abdul Rahim Mohamad Nor said that Ahmad Faizal told the Sultan during his meeting today that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government no longer held the majority in the state assembly since Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia officially exit the coalition on Feb 24.

“Following the development, Ahmad Faizal had tendered his resignation today. The Sultan acknowledged and accepted his resignation effective from March 10 (today),” he said in a statement.

He also said that Ahmad Faizal also informed the Sultan all state executive committee chairmen have vacated their positions.

Abdul Rahim also said that Ahmad Faizal, who is also the Bersatu chairman, informed the Sultan that Bersatu reached an agreement with Umno and PAS to get his consent to form a new state government.

“Leaders from all three parties, who were called today for the audience with the Sultan, have confirmed that the assemblymen from respective parties had also agreed for the formation of the new government under the new coalition,” he said.

“Furthermore, the leaders also presented the names of the candidates, which they nominated for the mentri besar post from each respective parties for the Sultan’s consideration.

“They also pledged to support the state assemblyman who will be chosen by the Sultan as the mentri besar,” he added.

Abdul Rahim also said that the Sultan will appoint a mentri besar after examining and considering the nominees put forth.

He also said that the Sultan will then fix a date for the swearing in ceremony of the 13th Perak MB.

Earlier today, Ahmad Faizal, Perak Umno chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad, Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria had an audience with the Sultan.

All three leaders were nominated by their respective parties to be the MB.

Yesterday, Ahmad Faizal, announced that Bersatu, Umno and PAS have agreed to join forces to form a new state government.

He also announced that former PKR Kuala Kurau assemblyman Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamhari and independent assemblyman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi have joined the party.

With this the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition in Perak now consists of 25 Umno assemblymen, four Bersatu assemblymen and three PAS assemblymen.

The PN bloc is also strengthened with the exit of two DAP assemblymen and one Amanah assemblyman from their respective party from the PH coalition.

Paul Yong Choo Kiong (DAP-Tronoh), A. Sivasubraniam (DAP-Buntong) and Hasnul Zulkarnain Abdul Munaim (Amanah-Titi Serong) all said they were resigning to become Independents backing Perikatan’s mentri besar.