In Sabah, discontent as state Umno leaders snubbed from Cabinet

KOTA KINABALU, March 10 — The absence of top Sabah Umno leaders in the new federal Cabinet line-up has caused some unhappiness within the party, with chapter chief Datuk Bung Moktar Radin confirming the matter.

Bung Moktar said he was hoping that at least newly-elected Kimanis MP Datuk Mohamad Alamin would get a deputy minister post given the chapter’s contribution to the party, but the exclusion has caused rumblings from the party’s grassroots.

“I had asked for Kimanis MP Datuk Mohamad Alamin to be given at least a deputy minister post. But we did not get,” Bung told Malay Mail when contacted.

“So some of our members are getting angry and are complaining. They are unhappy that none of the Umno MPs from Sabah had been included in the Cabinet.

Since the Cabinet announcement yesterday, several Sabah Umno members have come out on social media to complain about the developments.

Yesterday, Bung Moktar had on Twitter said there is no need for any frustration, as the federal government is only “temporary”.

Their contention comes from the fact that two of five Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia MPs were given positions in the Cabinet, while Sabah Umno had no representation.

They said while it is understandable that Bung, who is facing court charges for corruption, cannot be appointed, newly elected Mohamad Alamin, who won the seat in the Kimanis by-election in January this year, should have had a post.

“At the very least, one of the senior Umno members should be appointed senator,” said one member who wanted to stay anonymous, adding that the party had worked very hard to win the Kimanis seat back.

Bung also advised members to stay calm and understand that it was prerogative of the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to decide on his Cabinet members.

“I have asked our party members to remain calm and continue working. We have to accept the decision of the Prime Minister. It should be business as usual to win back Sabah,” he said.

In the Cabinet, Bersatu’s Beluran MP Datuk Dr Ronald Kiandee, who is also a former Dewan Rakyat deputy Speaker was made Agriculture and Food Industry Minister while Kudat MP Datuk Abdul Rahim Bakri as Deputy Finance Minister I.

Aside from him, Parti Bersatu Sabah president Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili was named Minister in Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Sabah and Sarawak Affairs while Pensiangan MP Arthur Kurup from PBRS was made deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of economic affairs.

Sabah STAR president Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan, who is MP for Keningau, was made Tourism, Arts and Culture deputy minister.