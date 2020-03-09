No Covid-19 cases in Jempol Hospital, Seremban Columbia Asia Hospital

Members of the public are seen wearing masks in Kuala Lumpur on March 7, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEREMBAN, March 9 — The Negri Sembilan Health Department (JKNNS) has denied rumours of Covid-19 cases in Jempol Hospital and Columbia Asia Hospital in Seremban, as viralled on social media.

Its acting director, Dr Mohammad Faid Abd Rashid said to date, there were no treatment of Covid-19 cases in both hospitals and advised the people to stop disseminating the fake news.

“So far, Jempol Hospital has not received any positive Covid-19 cases in Mahsan, Jempol. Similarly there were no positive Covid-19 cases from Taman Sri Pulai, Sikamat at Seremban Columbia Asia Hospital.

“Please do not spread the fake news but obtain the official information instead from the Health Ministry to prevent public anxiety,” he said in a statement here today.

A fake news has been making its rounds on social media today that there were four positive Covid-19 cases involving a few men living in Mahsan, Jempol who returned from China and the rumour also claimed there were positive Covid-19 cases in Columbia Asia Hospital in Seremban.

Meanwhile, Dr Mohamad Faid said seven employees of the Mantin Health Clinic in Nilai who were quarantined for 14 days after treating a suspected Covid-19 patient was a normal procedure.

He said even though the patient was confirmed negative for Covid-19, all staff who treated the patient have to follow the stipulated procedure.

Meanwhile, Columbia Asia Hospital in a statement here today denied viral reports on WhatsApp and Facebook, that there was a Covid-19 case at the hospital.

“Columbia Asia would like to clarify that there are no Covid-19 cases reported at Columbia Asia Hospital — Seremban. The Management of Columbia Asia urges the public to check the authenticity of claims before circulating them on social media.

“Official updates can be found at www.moh.gov.my or facebook.com/kementeriankesihatanmalaysia.

“As a responsible healthcare provider, Columbia Asia will continue monitoring its hospital premises for any persons displaying symptoms of Covid-19.

“Suspected cases will immediately be referred to the designated public hospitals as per Ministry of Health guidelines,” it said. — Bernama