Muhyddin arrives at Istana Negara with proposed Cabinet list for Agong

Muhyiddin is expected to unveil the new Cabinet lineup at 5pm today at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to present the list of the new Cabinet lineup to His Majesty, this morning.



The official car carrying Muhyiddin was seen entering the Main Gate of Istana Negara at 10.47am.



The Prime Minister’s Office, in a statement earlier, said that after getting the consent of His Majesty, the prime minister is expected to announce the new Cabinet lineup at 5pm today at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya.



Muhyiddin, 72, was sworn in as the 8th Prime Minister before Al-Sultan Abdullah at Istana Negara on March 1.



Al-Sultan Abdullah appointed Muhyiddin as the prime minister in accordance with Articles 40(2)(a) and 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution. — Bernama



