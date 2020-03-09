Johor to announce state’s own stimulus package

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad (right) after receiving a courtesy call from Umno vice president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (left) at the Johor Mentri Besar’s Office in Kota Iskandar, Iskandar Puteri today. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, March 9 — The Johor government will introduce an economic stimulus package to help the affected sectors, particularly tourism-related ones affected by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the stimulus package would be introduced soon.

“As we know, the spread of coronavirus affects economic growth, particularly in the tourism sector.

“The state government has plans to introduce a stimulus package to encourage economic growth especially for the tourism sector,” said Hasni.

He said this at a press conference after receiving a courtesy call from Umno vice president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, who was also Johor’s 15th mentri besar under the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration, at the Johor Mentri Besar’s Office in Kota Iskandar here today.

Hasni, who is also the Benut assemblyman, said that the state government will also review the current policy of not having any hotel programmes in order to assist the hospitality industry.

“The state government will also explore how the 50 per cent of the tourism tax from hotels and travel agencies can be used to help the industry,” he said.

Since the end of last to early this year, the Covid-19 outbreak has affected the tourism, retail and airline industries in the state and nationwide.

On another matter, Hasni also touched on the appointment of Pakatan Harapan (PH) local government councillors and village heads on their future after the new Gabungan Baharu state government had taken over.

He said the matter has to be tackled tactfully.

“The various councillors and village heads still have their appointed period to serve. The new government will respect that until the time comes for a new appointment,” said Hasni.