Charismatic Khairy heads science, technology and innovation ministry

Khairy Jamaluddin arrives at Umno’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 25, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Famed for his charm and charisma, Khairy Jamaluddin possessed a good record as Youth and Sports Minister when he held the post from 2013 to 2018.

Fondly known as KJ among the public, the 44-year-old has once again been picked to join the Federal Cabinet, this time as Science, Technology and Innovation Minister.

The father of three, who also happens to be the son-in-law of 5th Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, rose to prominence when he won the Rembau parliamentary seat in the 12th General Election in 2008 and even survived the “people’s tsunami” in the last elections.

Not one to be shy in front of the camera as a model, host and actor, he certainly has the complete package to be a future leader of the nation, as he also holds a BA (Hons) degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from St Hugh’s College at Oxford University in the United Kingdom.

During his time as Youth and Sports Minister, he was close to the pulse of the youth and, in 2014, introduced the Fit Malaysia programme, which was even continued under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

The former Umno Youth leader is also well known for his outspoken social media presence. He is among the leaders who are active on Instagram and Twitter, with millions of followers, and even won the Wired Celebrity Award by Shout! Awards in 2013.

Also active in the Territorial Army Regiment, he was a Colonel before being appointed Commander of the 508 Regiment in 2014.

PROFILE:

Full name: Khairy bin Datuk Jamaluddin Abu Bakar

Date of birth: January 10, 1976

Place of birth: Born in Kuwait; hails from Kampung Gadong, Rembau, Negri Sembilan

Race: Malay

Religion: Islam

Wife’s name: Nori binti Tun Abdullah

Marriage date: Jan 3, 2001

Children: Three (male)

CAREER:

1999: Speech writer to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Abdullah Ahmad Badawi

August 1999-2003: Special Assistant to Datuk Seri Abdullah Ahmad Badawi

2003-June 2004: Deputy principal private secretary to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Abdullah Ahmad Badawi

2012: Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Bhd (PUNB) chairman

16 May 2013-2018: Youth and Sports Minister

POLITICS:

1998: Joins Umno

2000: Tampin Umno Division committee member

2001: Umno Youth Education Bureau deputy chairman

17 July 2004: Umno Youth deputy head

25 March 2009: Umno Youth head 2008/2011

13 October 2013: Umno Youth head 2013/2016. — Bernama