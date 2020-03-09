Bersatu, Umno, PAS join forces to form Perak state govt

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to the media outside Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's residence in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, March 9 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today announced that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Umno and PAS have agreed to join forces to form a new state government.

Ahmad Faizal said that the decision was made after an agreement was reached with Umno and PAS to form the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition in Perak.

“With this coalition, there will a stable government and a strong tie with the federal government.

“This will help us to continue the development agenda and look after the people’s welfare,” he said in a press conference at the Casuarina Meru here.

Also present at the press conference were Perak Umno chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad and Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria.

