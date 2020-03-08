Selangor Fire Dept: Forest fire in Kuala Langat Selatan permanent reserve forest mostly contained

An air tanker flies past to drop the water over the threatened area in Kuala Langat March 3, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, March 8 — The remaining 2.8 hectare of forest fire affecting the Kuala Langat Selatan Permanent Forest Reserve is expected to be fully extinguished in three days, said Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Hafisham Mohd Noor.

He said that of 6pm yesterday, the firefighters had succeeded in dousing the flame in 49.2 hectares out of the 52 hectares of the forest fire.

“Heavy rains which poured for about 20 minutes in the afternoon yesterday also helped to put out the forest fire at several locations,

“A total of 136 firefighters, including personnel from the Kuala Langat Municipal Council and the Civil Defence Force are involved in the forest fire-fighting operation three weeks ago,” he told Bernama here today.

With a large area of the forest fire extinguished, Hafisham said the water bombing exercise by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency’s Bombardier CL-415 aircraft has therefore been suspended.

Instead, the firefighting operations will continue using the “direct attack” and fire break methods, he added. — Bernama