Pahang police seize syabu packed in tea sachets worth RM280,000

State deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the drugs packed in herbal tea sachets were seized at a business premises in Jalan Dato’ Lim Hoe Lek here and a house in Paka, Terengganu. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUANTAN, March 6 — Pahang police seized 6.9 kilogrammes of syabu, worth RM280,000 in two separate raids last Wednesday.

State deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the drugs packed in herbal tea sachets were seized at a business premises in Jalan Dato’ Lim Hoe Lek here and a house in Paka, Terengganu.

He said police also arrested three men and a woman in the first raid at 9.45am, while another male suspect was arrested in Terengganu at 9pm.

“The suspects are between 24 and 41 years old. Two were found to be methamphetamine-positive and four of them have previous criminal records.

“We believe the suspects have been distributing drugs around the area for the past three months and their supplies are from Terengganu,” he told a press conference at the Pahang police contingent headquarters here today.

Mohd Yusri said the female suspect was a cook, one male suspect was an employee of an oil and gas company while the rest were unemployed.

He said apart from RM632 cash, police also seized a Chevrolet Colorado and a Proton Wira estimated to be worth RM75,000.

Mohd Yusri said all the suspects have been remanded for a week starting yesterday (Thursday) to assist with the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries a mandatory death sentence, if convicted. — Bernama