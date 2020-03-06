Latheefa Koya confirms resignation, says business as usual at MACC

Latheefa Koya is pictured with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during their meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office March 4, 2020. — Picture courtesy of MACC

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Latheefa Koya today confirmed her resignation as Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner and said she was not pressured into quitting by anyone.

She is the second senior official appointed under Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s administration to quit their post following the change of government last week

Latheefa told Malay Mail that business continues as usual at the anti-graft agency.

“On Monday, March 2, 2020, I submitted to the Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin a letter conveying my intention to resign as Chief Commissioner of the MACC, subject to the approval of His Majesty the King.

“It was my own decision to do so. Speculation that pressure was brought upon me are baseless. My intention is to return to my practice as a human rights advocate,” she told Malay Mail.

Latheefa said that she had also briefed Muhyiddin about MACC’s ongoing actions and efforts for the recovery of the stolen 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds from abroad, adding that the prime minister was fully supportive of the actions taken.

“It is business as usual in the MACC, in the capable hands of my officers.

“I am leaving my position with the fullest confidence that the MACC will continue to be uncompromising and tireless in the fight against corruption, irrespective of the position or political allegiance of the perpetrators,” she added.

MORE TO COME