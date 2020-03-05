Wandering Malayan tiger in Mersing found dead

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 ― A Malayan tiger spotted wandering in the Aramijaya plantation in Mersing, Johor that had gone viral on social media since March 1, was found dead yesterday near the plantation.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Water, Lands and Natural Resources (KATS) said the Mersing Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) Department which had been tracking the animal was informed of the discovery of a carcass at 12.30pm yesterday by the plantation manager.

“Preliminary investigations found that the tiger was believed to have died two to three days ago based on its decomposition stage. There was no sign of the tiger being shot, caught in a trap or any other form of criminal acts.

Perhilitan believes the cause of death was likely due to Canine Distemper disease, similar to case in Terengganu in July last year involving a tiger named “Awang Besul”.

It added that an autopsy would be carried out soon. ― Bernama