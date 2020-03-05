Vacant Penang exco post only for PKR assemblyman, says Chow

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow showing an official letter as he announces state exco Dr Afif Bahardin’s resignation during a press conference on March 4, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 5 — The Penang state exco seat vacated by PKR’s Dr Afif Bahardin will be filled by an assemblyman from PKR, and not Parti Amanah Negara, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Responding to requests by Penang Parti Amanah Negara to be given the seat, the Penang lawmaker said he had already stated that the position will be filled by PKR.

“I think it is clear in my statement yesterday, I asked PKR to submit the names and not Amanah, it is status quo,” he said during a press conference after attending the closing ceremony of an International Women’s Day event here.

He added that he had written to PKR to submit a few names to the state for consideration.

“I believe they will give the name list soon,” he said.

Yesterday, after Dr Afif tendered his resignation, Amanah had proposed that its Permatang Pasir assemblyman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil be appointed as a state exco.

Penang has a total of 11 state executive councillors, including Chow, of which three are PKR assemblymen, while the rest are from DAP.

Dr Afif, who held the health, agriculture, agro-based industries and rural development portfolio, tendered his resignation yesterday after meeting with Chow to discuss the country’s political situation.

The Seberang Jaya assemblyman, known to be a staunch supporter of Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, said he had decided to resign following advice from the chief minister.