Japan govt offers Monbukagakusho: MEXT Scholarships to eligible Malaysians

IPOH, March 4 — The Embassy of Japan today announced the opening of applications for the Japanese Government (Monbukagakusho: MEXT) Scholarships for the academic year 2021 for Malaysian nationals who are interested in pursuing studies in Japan.

The scholarship includes a monthly allowance of approximately ¥117,000 (RM4,000) for undergraduate grantees and ¥143,000 (RM5,000) for postgraduate grantees.

“Fees of the entrance examination, matriculation and tuition at universities will be exempted. A round-trip airplane ticket is also provided,” the Embassy of Japan said in a statement.

Two categories are offered under the scholarship, which covers undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

“For undergraduate studies, applicants must be between 17 and 25 years old and must have completed SPM with at least 11 years of formal education (excluding remove class).

“Students who have completed STPM, UEC, Matriculation or Diploma may also apply with STPM, UEC, Matriculation or Diploma results,” the statement reads.

Applicants also must have a good command of English or Japanese with excellent results in other majors.

Meanwhile, for postgraduate studies, applicants must be below 35 years of age as of April 1, 2021 and must be a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree holder with a minimum CGPA 3.4 and 16 years of formal education (excluding remove class).

“Undergraduates or Master’s students who are in the final year at their respective universities are eligible to apply.

“Civil servants are required to apply through the Public Service Department of Malaysia (JPA). For details, please visit http://www.jpa.gov.my, or contact “Unit Pengurusan Penawaran Dalam Perkhidmatan” at 03-88853569/03-88853371 or [email protected],” the statement read.

Applications for both programmes must be received by April 3, 2020 before 4pm.

Application forms and guidelines can be collected from the embassy or printed out from the embassy’s website at www.my.emb-japan.go.jp.

For further information, visit www.my.emb-japan.go.jp or contact the embassy at 03-2177-2600 (ext. 146 (undergraduate)/157 (postgraduate)).