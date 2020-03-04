Communications Ministry confident new govt will continue with planned initiatives

Communications and Multimedia Ministry secretary-general Datuk Suriani Ahmad speaks at PCKKMM’s 37th Annual General Meeting in Putrajaya February 13, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 4 — The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) is confident that the new government will continue with the implementation of all planned initiatives under the ministry for the benefit of the people.

The ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Suriani Ahmad said KKMM was committed to developing telecommunications infrastructure through the introduction of the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) and had successfully reduced the cost of high-speed broadband services by 49 per cent through the “double the speed, half the price” initiative.

The ministry had also successfully launched the 5G network in April 2019, she said in her speech at the farewell event held for former Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo and his deputy Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith, here today.

Suriani said KKMM had also introduced a strategic plan as the direction and framework of the ministry and its department and agencies for five years.

“The safety aspects of cybersecurity and the latest digital technologies are also emphasised to ensure people’s benefit,” she said.

She said since 2018, various policies and laws relating to the ministry had been formulated and reviewed.

“Besides that, the face of Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) has been transformed with the introduction of a new aggressive image and more comprehensive contents,” she said.

She added that at the same time RTM was also acknowledged as the most trusted media brand in Malaysia in 2019.

She also expressed appreciation to both former minister and deputy minister for their initiatives and efforts to develop and reform KKMM and its agencies. — Bernama