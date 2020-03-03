What is ‘close contact’ with Covid-19? Former health minister Dzulkefly explains

Datuk Seri Dzulkefly speaks during a media conference on the 2019 novel coronavirus at the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya Health Department in Kuala Lumpur February 4, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Former health minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad sought to allay concern today among those fearing they may have been exposed to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) through vicarious contact with an infected Khazanah Nasional executive.

The person, who is also a director with the Urban Development Authority, was at an appreciation event for an outgoing minister and his deputy on February 27.

The latter two were prominent in the country’s political turmoil last week and had been present at several locations with political leaders, lawmakers, and media workers.

Although no longer holding the Health portfolio, Dzulkefly nevertheless stepped up to provide clarification on his personal Facebook page.

“Despite the political turmoil that has stifled the country’s restoration, I am still called to provide this information,” Dzulkefly said.

“Briefly, the definition of close contact is an individual being within six feet (two metres) of a person positive for Covid-19 for an extended period (no less than two hours).”

The former minister acknowledged that many must be anxious to know this as they have been in contact with the ex-minister and his former deputy.

Yesterday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah disclosed that the former minister and deputy minister have so far tested negative for Covid-19 and said contact tracing with regards to the infected executive were continuing.

Malaysia’s confirmed Covid-19 cases remained at 29 yesterday.



