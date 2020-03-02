Governor rejects Melaka’s bid for state snap poll, to appoint new CM soon

File picture of Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari shaking hands with Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Melaka Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob in Melaka May 11, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Melaka’s governor Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob has denied today former chief minister Adly Zahari’s request for the state assembly to be dissolved to pave way for a state snap election.

In a statement by state government’s secretary, the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Melaka said he has received a representation from a group of assemblymen stating that Adly no longer commands the majority of the state legislative assembly.

“Therefore, based on Article 7(4) of the Melaka state constitution, the chief minister must resign,” Datuk Seri Hasim Hasan said in the statement.

Hasim also said the governor will appoint a new chief minister from among the assemblymen who commands the majority of the state assembly in the near future.

Following the federal political shake-up, Pakatan Harapan now holds the support of only 11 seats in the 28-seat Melaka state assembly with DAP holding six seats, PKR three, and Amanah two.

Umno, under BN, has 13 seats. However, two Bersatu assemblymen, and one each from PKR and DAP have pledged support to Umno.