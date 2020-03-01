Sri Aman MP now in Dr M’s camp

Datuk Masir Kujat (second from left) had previously denied throwing his support behind Tun Dr Mahathir. — Picture by Bernama

KUCHING, March 1 — Sri Aman Member of Parliament Datuk Masir Kujat, who yesterday said he was supporting Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister, is now switching his support to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) at its presidential council meeting this evening ordered Masir to withdraw the support to Muhyiddin as the prime minister.

“PSB will support Dr Mahathir and Pakatan Harapan in order to give effect to the wishes of the people in the 14th general election (GE14). We believe it is morally right to do so,” said a statement from its presidential council.

In his video statement, Masir, formerly deputy home minister when he was still with Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), denied that he had signed a statutory declaration in support of Dr Mahathir and said he gave his support to Muhyiddin.

Muhyiddin was sworn in as the prime minister this morning.

The party’s statement said the presidential council has deliberated on the issue of the person to support as prime minister of Malaysia.

“After due and careful consideration, the presidential council has decided that, as a matter of principle, PSB must support Dr Mahathir for the reason that the Pakatan Harapan coalition was elected as the government by the people of Malaysia in general election 14 (GE14),” the statement said.

It said the Malaysian voters made their decision for change and handed the reins of power to the new Pakatan Harapan coalition.

“The Pakatan Harapan coalition has the mandate of the people and, unless this mandate is removed by another general election, PSB is of the view that it would be wrong to go against the will of the people,” the statement added.

It said there is no doubt much sadness and deep disappointment among those who voted for change in 2018 that the government they elected should collapse from internal strife within two years of the historic change.

“However, what must not be lost sight of in the political upheaval of the past week is that the wishes of the majority of the voters in 2018 was for change and for Pakatan Harapan to govern,” the statement said, but added the collapse of the Pakatan government was due to politicians who squabbled and fought among themselves for power.

The statement said PSB respects the will of the people at all times, acknowledging that any political party and its representatives are only there to serve the people.