PAS spiritual leader insists on snap polls, if Muhyiddin’s appointment continues to be disputed

Hashim Jasin speaks during PAS’ Muktamar 2019 in Kuantan June 23, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

GEORGE TOWN, March 1 — PAS’ spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin has said today that snap elections should be called to resolve any further disputes over the appointment of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Hashim said if the political turmoil was to continue, it is best to leave it to voters to decide.

“We hope to give this back to the people to decide in order to resolve any further political turmoil,” he told reporters in an event here..

He said there are so many new developments after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah announced that Muhyiddin had commanded the most support from MPs yesterday.

This comes even as PAS has suddenly thrown its support behind Muhyiddin to become prime minister, and has now lauded his appointment.

“PAS is ready to accept the appointment of Muhyiddin as the prime minister,” he added.

He said he will be attending a meeting at PAS headquarters later today and they will discuss the latest developments during the meeting.

Muhyiddin was sworn in as the 8th prime minister before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today even as former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad claimed he had the support of 114 MPs.