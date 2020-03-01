Jeffey Kitingan explains why he ultimately went with Muhyiddin over Dr M

Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan claimed he ended up supporting Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to be prime minister in order to end the political turmoil that befell the nation for the last seven days.― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KOTA KINABALU, March 1 — Keningau MP and maverick Sabah politician Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan claimed he ended up supporting Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to be prime minister in order to end the political turmoil that befell the nation for the last seven days.

The Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku president, who was reportedly a supporter of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as recently as yesterday, asserted that uncertainty between the latter and his anointed successor, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, would have extended the uncertainty.

“Muhyiddin is the solution to the political crisis that the country is facing. It is best to go with a new person, so that the country can move on.

“We have lost billions of ringgit with the ding dong between Anwar and Dr Mahathir,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

“I believe there the country will be peaceful and stable under him,” said Kitingan

Muhyiddin was sworn in as Malaysia’s eighth prime minister this morning and Kitingan was among supporters at the ceremony held before the Yang diPertuan Agong at the Istana Negara.

The sighting invited immediate recriminations against Kitingan.

Yesterday, PKR strategic communications director Fahmi Fadzil tweeted that the Sabah Opposition party leader was among the 112 that Pakatan Harapan said it has mustered in Dr Mahathir’s camp.

Kitingan later confirmed his switch of allegiance when Malay Mail contacted him about his presence at Muhyiddin’s swearing-in.