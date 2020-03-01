Activists announce ‘Save Malaysia’ rally tonight, calling for snap polls after political tumult

Activist Fadiah Nadwa Fikri is calling the public to attend a ‘Save Malaysia’ rally. ― File picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — A group of activists have announced today a rally calling for the public to “Save Malaysia”, amid frustration over the turns of events that led to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin taking over as prime minister.

The rally organised by a group calling itself Save Malaysia Demonstration Committee will be held this evening at 6pm at the Sogo Mall at Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman.

“The ongoing political unrest has eroded the people’s confidence in the country’s administrative institutions and political processes,” the group said in a statement.

“We emphasise that this situation is detrimental, especially to Malaysians. We strongly condemn the actions of certain politicians who are calling for a clear attempt to violate the mandate given by the people during the 14th general election.”

The group, together with other civil societies, have published four demands for the rally, leading with the need to dissolve the Parliament and hold new elections.

Other demands are to continue the prosecution of corrupt officials, to uphold human rights and abolish draconian laws, and to ban party hopping.

“We call on all citizens to join us in expressing their dissent and make it clear that the current situation is absolutely unacceptable,” it said.

This follows a similar gathering last night at Dataran Merdeka, and another one last week by civil societies that saw hundreds turn up.

However, the police were quoted last night that it is investigating activist Fadiah Nadwa Fikri for inviting the public to attend the rally.

Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed was reported saying an investigation paper has been opened over Fadiah’s invite on social media.

Huzir said the investigation will be under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act for alleged incitement, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 on alleged “improper use of network facilities or network service.”

Muhyiddin was sworn in as the country’s eighth prime minister this morning following a week-long political deadlock which ended with his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia joining forces with Barisan Nasional and PAS which lost the last general election.