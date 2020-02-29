‘Malay first’: Malaysia’s Muhyiddin allies with nationalists to become PM (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — Former Malaysian interior minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be sworn in as the country’s next prime minister tomorrow, after he secured support from a Malay nationalist party that sacked him in 2015.
Here are some facts about Muhyiddin, 72, who is from the majority Malay Muslim community and once courted controversy in the multi-racial country by saying that he was Malay first.
- Muhyiddin is from the southern state of Johor, neighbouring Singapore, where he was chief minister for almost nine years.
- His father was an influential religious teacher in his hometown. Graduated from the University of Malaya in 1970 in Economics and Malay Studies.
- He is the president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), which he started in 2016 and is now chaired by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.
- Formerly he was with the United Malays National Organisation (Umno), the long-ruling establishment party that was defeated in the last general election. He joined it in 1971. Muhyiddin will be Malaysia’s 8th prime minister with support from Umno.
- He was deputy prime minister between April 2009 and July 2015 before being sacked and thrown out of Umno for questioning former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s handling of a multi-billion-dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
- In 2010, he said: “I am a Malay first, I want to say that. But being Malay does not mean you are not a Malaysian”.
- In 2018, Muhyiddin was diagnosed with early-stage pancreatic cancer. Dr Mahathir had taken charge of the home affairs ministry as he sought treatment.
- He tends to keep a low profile and a person who knows him well says he is very close to his family. — Reuters