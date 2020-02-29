Anwar meets Agong to present Pakatan's change of stance letter to nominate Dr M as PM

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur February 29, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has met with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to present Pakatan Harapan's statement letter of changing its stance to nominate Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister instead.

The Port Dickson MP had earlier departed from Eastin Hotel in Petaling Jaya for the palace around 1.30pm.

“I'm going to the palace to present a letter of statement of Pakatan Harapan changing its stance to nominate Tun instead of me.

“I am touched on the support that I received but once again I chose to prioritise the nation above personal agenda,” he told reporters at the hotel earlier.

Anwar who stopped briefly to acknowledge the media present did not speak further as he entered the palace ground around 1.30pm.

He left about 10 minutes later after submitting the letter without speaking to the media.

Around noon, Pakatan Harapan leaders from both DAP and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) also met with the Agong after they were summoned by His Majesty today.

The purpose of the summoning by His Majesty is believed to be to seek the political leaders’ nominations of MPs to be the next prime minister.

This morning, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was the first leader spotted arriving at 10.04am.

Muhyiddin was accompanied by a huge entourage comprising leaders from other political parties such as Umno, PAS and rogue ex-PKR faction led by Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Azmin was the second to enter the palace, followed by Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

Also part of Muhyiddin’s convoy was Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.

Muhyiddin, who is in the spotlight in the race to be the next prime minister, is currently supported by a faction of Bersatu, Azmin’s faction, PAS, Umno, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS), MCA and MIC.

Earlier at his home, Muhyiddin told reporters he was bringing the voice of “Perikatan Nasional” to the Agong and the new coalition’s intention is to save the country from the current political crisis.

However this morning Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he has the numbers to be the next prime minister of Malaysia, after meeting with Pakatan Harapan.