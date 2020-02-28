Deputy CM tells Sarawakians to take heed of Pakatan govt’s downfall

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas today said that the collapse of Pakatan Harapan administration is a valuable lesson for Sarawakians on the importance of choosing the right leaders. — Bernama pic

BETONG, Feb 28 — Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas today said that the collapse of Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration is a valuable lesson for Sarawakians on the importance of choosing the right leaders.

He said a government’s survival depends on how experienced the leaders at the helm are.

“When the government has such (capable) leaders, it would be unshakable,” he said during an event at his Bukit Saban constituency’s Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) roadshow at Rumah Langan longhouse Layar here.

“The current political situation in Putrajaya happened because of new inexperienced leaders and the jostling for power. Let this be a lesson to all of us.

“We must have strong committed leaders whose struggles are for the state and people,” he said citing Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg as an example of a very experienced leader.

“He has been in politics for over 40 years and he is competently supported by his team of multiracial ministers who themselves are not only very experienced but hardworking as well,” he added.

Uggah called on all Sarawakians to continue to support Abang Johari and the GPS government, saying this is crucial for Sarawak which wants its rights and wealth as enshrined in the MA63 agreement to be protected.

“A strong leader alone is not enough. He must be supported by an equally strong and stable coalition or party.

“To me too, there is no need to change your leaders if they can still deliver,” he said.

Uggah added that a great majority of Sarawakians have made the right choice by supporting local political parties in the last election, saying that Sarawak through GPS has remained strong and united.

“It has been able to pursue its development and finance generating agenda and programmes very well,” Uggah said.