Status quo in Kedah, Mukhriz remains as MB

Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir is pictured at the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia headquarters in Petaling Jaya February 24, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

ALOR SETAR, Feb 27 — There is no change in the Kedah government leadership despite the withdrawal of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) from Pakatan Harapan (PH), which led to the collapse of the federal government on Monday.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said all the state assemblymen from Bersatu and PH had pledged support for him to continue leading the state.

“The PH and Bersatu assemblymen have also agreed that the Kedah state government should be retained. The state government today is a collaboration between PH and Bersatu.

“This cooperation ensures that the state government operates as usual,” he said at a special press conference at his official residence in Seri Mentaloon here today.

Earlier, Mukhriz, who is also Jitra assemblyman, had an audience with the Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah, at Wisma Darul Aman here to brief His Highness on the current political situation in the country and the state.

At the meeting, Mukhriz presented letters of support from 18 Bersatu and PH assemblymen for him to remain as Menteri Besar to Sultan Sallehuddin.

“Alhamdulillah, the Tuanku accepted the letters and has allowed me to continue as Kedah Menteri Besar,” he said.

Asked whether the decision had received support at the federal level, Mukhriz, who is also Bersatu deputy president, said Interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had endorsed the move, and that the matter had been communicated to the Bersatu leadership.

Mukhriz also said the current line-up of state executive councillors would be maintained.

“It is the same government; the only difference is it was previously a PH government but now it is a mixed PH and Bersatu government,” he said.

He said people should not speculate on the split between Bersatu and PH at the federal level, saying there were no problems at the state level.

“We sincerely hope that the political polemics do not drag on, because it does not benefit anyone,” he said.

“We hope that after a (new) government is established, it can continue to perform its duties and responsibilities the best it can,” he said.

Mukhriz said the alliance between Bersatu and PH in Kedah was also not based on any conditions, and that PH welcomed the cooperation with Bersatu in the state government.

“I think this decision is correct although it (administration) was affected for a day or two. I think Kedah is the first to resolve the problems at the state level,” he said. — Bernama