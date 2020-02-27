Malaysians advised to defer travel plans to Covid-19 affected areas

People wearing protective face masks are seen before a rehearsal of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay in Hamura, outskirts of Tokyo February 15, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has advised Malaysians to postpone travel to regions or cities in South Korea, Japan, Italy, Iran and China, which have been affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said as of 8 am today, a total of 81,398 COVID-19 cases with 2,770 deaths were reported worldwide.

He said of the total number of cases, four per cent or 3,200 cases were reported outside China, involving 52 deaths.

“Surveys found that South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran have shown a significant increase in the number of cases over the last week.

“Based on the current situation of COVID-19 in Malaysia and the latest developments globally, the MOH would like to advise Malaysians to postpone travel to the regions or cities declared to be affected by the COVID-19 epidemic,” he said in a statement here, today.

Dr Noor Hisham also reminded Malaysians who visited those countries to practice good personal hygiene measures such as frequent hand washing and proper cough etiquette there as well as after returning home.

They should also refrain from visiting public places or animal farms and eating or drinking any raw animal products, besides always carrying face masks with them and to seek immediate medical attention if they have symptoms of respiratory tract infections such as fever or cough within 14 days of returning home. — Bernama