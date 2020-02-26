What you may not know about the Agong who has to decide on the next PM

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (centre) shares a meal of McDonald's with members of the media at Istana Negara February 25, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Tossed into political turmoil after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as prime minister on Monday, Malaysia is now waiting for its king to decide who could emerge as the new leader or whether a new election will be held.

The known candidates are Dr Mahathir, now interim prime minister, and old rival Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Over two days, the king is to interview all 222 elected members of parliament to seek their views on who might get majority support.

Malaysia’s monarchs are selected for five-year terms by rotation from among the hereditary royal families of nine states. Known as Agong, they normally stay out of day-to-day politics and play a ceremonial role, although their consent is needed to name a prime minister.

Here are some facts about the king, Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah: