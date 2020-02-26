Malaysia, Singapore agree to align entry screening protocols, other measures to tackle Covid-19 outbreak

Singapore and Malaysia agreed to continue entry screening and to align health screening protocols at the Causeway and the Tuas Second Link. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 26 — Singapore and Malaysia agreed on several measures to tackle the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak yesterday, including continuing entry screening at both countries' land borders and aligning the procedures used.

This took place at the first meeting of the Singapore-Malaysia joint working group for Covid-19, held in Johor Bahru yesterday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement today.

At the meeting, Singapore and Malaysia shared updates on the respective Covid-19 situations in both countries and the existing screening protocols at their land borders. The two countries agreed to continue entry screening and to align health screening protocols at the Causeway and the Tuas Second Link.

Singapore and Malaysia also agreed to exchange information on clinical management of patients, share surveillance data by activating a bilateral field epidemiology training network, and exchange information such as national advisories and public messaging on the virus.

Delegates also visited the health screening facilities at the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex in Johor Bahru, which is linked to Singapore's Woodlands Checkpoint.

The meeting, which was attended by senior government officials from both countries, was led by Dr Benjamin Koh, deputy secretary for development from Singapore’s Ministry of Health, as well as Malaysia's deputy director general of health, Dr Chong Chee Kheong.

The joint working group plans to hold its next meeting in March 2020. — TODAY