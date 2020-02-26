Baru Bian, Ali Biju and Willie Mongin take up Dr M’s call for non-partisan government

In a joint press statement, Selangau MP Baru Bian (pic), Saratok MP Ali Biju and Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin claimed Dr Mahathir’s proposal as vindication, saying it “reinforced” their stance that reconciliation and healing are paramount for the country. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Three MPs from former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s faction have stated their support for interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s proposed non-partisan government.

In a joint press statement, Selangau MP Baru Bian, Saratok MP Ali Biju and Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin claimed Dr Mahathir’s proposal as vindication, saying it “reinforced” their stance that reconciliation and healing are paramount for the country.

“We reiterate our fullest support for this old wise man to lead the nation as our economy is getting a battering by global issues and now, our country’s political impasse. He has the experience and he had saved our country from global financial crisis once before.

“These past few days, the numbers game has put strain on everyone and unnecessarily stressed the nation. We therefore welcome YAB Tun’s formula of a national government that is inclusive and non-partisan.

“This is a new direction for our country which we wholly welcome,” they said.

They added that the best way to move away from the current political turmoil was to build bridges across all parties, saying Malaysia must reconcile to heal.

Earlier, Dr Mahathir addressed the country via a televised speech to deliver his first public remarks since the country’s administration was plunged into turmoil.

He apologised to the nation for the political uncertainty and asked for the chance to lead a non-partisan government.

The three MPs are among 10 of Azmin’s supporters who left PKR after the sacking of Azmin and Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Azmin, who is Gombak MP, has not commented on Dr Mahathir’s address.

When asked, one of his aides told Malay Mail that no statements will be issued about the speech.