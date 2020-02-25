Worn-looking Dr M ends Day One as interim PM with country still in uncertainty

Interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad leaves the Perdana Putra building in Putrajaya February 25, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 25 — Interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad left his first day of work at 5.45pm today with the country no closer to escaping its current political turmoil.

The visibly tired 94-year-old did not stop to speak to about 60 media workers who have been waiting outside his office since 8am.

Instead, he shared his usual cheeky smile followed by a quick wave as he departed for home with a large security detail.

Today, it was a one-man show for Dr Mahathir in running the government, after his unexpected resignation yesterday placed the country into unknown territory with no ministers or deputies still in the administration.

He spent the better part of his day meeting political party leaders since clocking in at 9am.

Among them were Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s Datuk Patinggi Abang Openg, Bersatu’s Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, PKR’s Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, DAP’s Lim Guan Eng and Amanah’s Mohamad Sabu.

He also met with PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and will meet with independent MP Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

In a statement earlier from the Prime Minister’s Office, it is understood Dr Mahathir will clock in as usual tomorrow and is expected to meet with more party leaders including Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

Yesterday, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong accepted Dr Mahathir’s resignation as the seventh prime minister, but reappointed him as the interim PM until a successor is named.

The Agong is interviewing the country’s federal lawmakers to determine who among them commanded the support of the majority needed to become the prime minister.