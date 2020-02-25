‘Tell me why’: Mujahid posts Backstreet Boys meme in response to backdoor dealing

Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya January 15, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Parti Amanah Negara vice-president Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa has taken a dig at the so-called backdoor deals to form a new government with an edited image of popular 1990’s boyband Backstreet Boys.

Replacing the faces of the original members of the band were PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The picture had the words “Backdoor Boys” on it, referring to the alleged manouevring of the five.

Tell me why

Ain't nothin' but a heartache

Tell me why

Ain't nothin' but a mistake

Tell me why

I never want to hear you say

I want it that way pic.twitter.com/UYDzP6iETx — Mujahid Yusof Rawa (@mujahidrawa) February 25, 2020

The former minister in charge of religious affairs also quoted the chorus of Backstreet Boys’ 1999 hit I Want It That Way.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Mujahid had attacked other MPs he deemed as the “backdoor gang”, questioning their motives in forming a new government.

He described the move as the actions of desperate people doing desperate things, adding that Pakatan Harapan’s presidential council meeting last Friday was clear and should be adhered to.

Mujahid also expressed his confidence in the leadership of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, shortly before the latter resigned as prime minister and was subsequently nominated again later as interim prime minister by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The Pakatan government collapsed yesterday after Bersatu left the coalition with its 26 MPs, along with the resignation of nine former PKR MPs from the party.



