Sarawak coalition GPS declares for Dr M (VIDEO)

GPS MPs arriving at the Istana Negara to meet with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. — Screen capture via Video by Thasha Jayamanogaran

IPOH, Feb 25 — The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition said today that all its component parties supported Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to return as the prime minister.

GPS secretary-general Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said the coalition has also informed the Yang di-Pertuan Agong of its position and conveyed the same to Dr Mahathir on Sunday.

“Various speculation has been spread regarding the stand of GPS in the recent political turmoil.

“However, Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg had received the unanimous mandate from the GPS Supreme Council and also from all its MPs to support Mahathir as the prime minister for the sake of the country,” he said in a statement.

Dr Mahathir is currently the interim prime minister after submitting his resignation yesterday.

His political affiliation is not clear at the moment after his resignation as Bersatu chairman was rejected by the party’s supreme council last night.

GPS MPs visited the Prime Minister’s Office today and spent about half an hour there before leaving.

Earlier, all the 18 GPS MPs arrived at the Istana Negara on a bus to meet with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The GPS lawmakers are among the 90 MPs the Agong began interviewing in batches since 2.30pm today.

The Agong is seeking their views to determine who among them commands the support of the majority needed to become the next PM.