Nasi Lemak Royale joins in as KFC, McD served to media at PMO

Staff from the Prime Minister’s Office distributes food from KFC to members of the media outside Perdana Putra February 25, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 25 — Members of the media stationed outside the Prime Minister's Office today were treated to Nasi Lemak Royale from the branch here for lunch.

This came after about 60 reporters were treated to fried chicken, burgers and fries by fast food chains McDonald’s and KFC.

It was learned that the Prime Minister’s Office had sponsored the KFC meals, while McDonald’s corporate social responsibility team were responsible for the McDonald’s meals.

Following which, the local branch of the nasi kandar diner joined in after hearing that a group of media practitioners were situated outside the Putra Perdana building since early this morning under the scorching sun.

Earlier at Istana Negara, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had surprised members of the media stationed at the palace gates by bringing them food from McDonald's.

Similarly, local chain Marrybrown and Palace of the Golden Horses had sponsored food packs to reporters stationed at the residence of interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Nasi Lemak Royale representatives distribute packets of nasi lemak to members of the media outside Perdana Putra February 25, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon



