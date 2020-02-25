Bersatu rejects Dr M’s resignation as chairman, affirms decision to quit Pakatan

Datuk Marzuki Yahya speaks to reporters after a meeting at the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia headquarters in Petaling Jaya February 24, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Feb 25 — The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) supreme council has unanimously rejected Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation as chairman, the party’s secretary-general said today.

Former deputy foreign minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya confirmed the matter when met by reporters here at the party’s headquarters at Menara Yayasan Selangor, where party leaders gathered for an emergency meeting last night amid political uncertainty and talk of a new government.

“Among the matters discussed just now was that the supreme council unanimously agreed to reject Dr Mahathir’s resignation letter.

“Second, the clearest issue is that Bersatu, including its MPs, will support Dr Mahathir as prime minister. That is a clear decision,” he said.

Dr Mahathir sent in his resignation as Bersatu chairman shortly after he resigned as the PM.

Marzuki also emphatically denied that there would be an exodus of lawmakers from the party and said Bersatu remained united.

Yesterday, several aides to Dr Mahathir said he and other leaders would leave Bersatu.

Marzuki went on to confirm that the supreme council and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin were in agreement on the decision to pull the party out of the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

Bersatu’s exit from the coalition along with the departure of Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and 10 MPs from PKR robbed the coalition of the simple majority needed to continue as the government of the day.

Earlier, Bersatu supreme council member Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen had confirmed the supreme council’s decision when met on the sideline after the meeting.

“Our supreme council has rejected Dr Mahathir’s resignation as Bersatu chairman.

“We want Dr Mahathir to continue leading Bersatu and our country to bring us to greater heights.

“There will be a personal meeting between the supreme council leaders and Dr Mahathir at his house in The Mines,” he said, adding that he could not say when this would take place.

Asked for the reason behind Dr Mahathir’s resignation, Mohd Rafiq said “that is very personal, we cannot disclose”.

When asked if Dr Mahathir has agreed to the meeting, he merely said “they would try to arrange”.

At the same time, Mohd Rafiq also called for unwavering support for Dr Mahathir to continue as the prime minister.

When met by reporters, Muhyiddin declined to comment on the meeting at the party’s headquarters and promptly left in a vehicle around 12am.

Dr Mahathir was not seen at the party’s headquarters here today.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong accepted Dr Mahathir’s resignation yesterday but re-appointed him as the interim PM until a successor is named.

Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali also announced last night that the appointments of all ministers, deputy ministers, and their political secretaries were revoked as a result of Dr Mahathir’s resignation.

The Attorney General’s Chambers announced that a new caretaker government would be formed in the meantime.

The PH presidential council will meet at 8pm today.