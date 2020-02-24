MCMC warns against bringing race, religion, royalty into speculation about government

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad leaves Istana Negara February 24, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) cautioned the public today against incorporating race, religion and the royalty into the fierce speculation about the fate of the federal government.

It said it was monitoring social media posts for such provocative content as well as false information about political developments in the country.

“Despite the excitement in sharing information, the MCMC wishes to remind the public not to share unverified information that touches on race, religion, and the institution of the royalty,” the commission said in a statement this evening.

It warned that doing so was an offence under the Communications and Multimedia Act that was punishable by up to a year’s imprisonment, a fine of no more than RM50,000, or both.

After yesterday’s high-profile political intrigue, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as the prime minister and Bersatu chairman.

Aside from Dr Mahathir’s resignation, Bersatu also left the PH coalition while 11 MPs from Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s faction left PKR to become independent.

The departures meant PH no longer commanded a majority in Parliament.

This afternoon, the Attorney General’s Chambers announced that a new caretaker government would be formed in the meantime.