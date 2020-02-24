Dr M exits Istana after audience with Agong

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad leaves Istana Negara February 24, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has left the Istana Negara after his audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

He had been summoned to the national palace after submitting his resignation as the prime minister.

Dr Mahathir arrived at 4.40pm and his car was seen exiting the palace compound via the main gate with a full police escort at 6.18pm.

His immediate destination is unclear, but it is understood that he will hold a press conference at his home in Seri Kembangan later.

