Aide says PM not making any announcements tonight

Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad leaves the PBBM headquarters in Petaling Jaya February 23, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is not scheduled to issue an announcement tonight, said an aide amid intense rumours that a new coalition government will be formed.

The aide also said Dr Mahathir will not go to the Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya where politicians seen as aligned with him are congregating.

“No announcement. No press conference tonight,” the aide said when asked about political party leaders calling unexpectedly at the Istana Negara this evening.

MORE TO COME