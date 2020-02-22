Amanah: Pakatan component parties unanimously agree to not pressure Dr M on power transition

Amanah communications director Khalid Abdul Samad says all leaders of the component parties unanimously agreed for Dr Mahathir to determine the date for the power transition. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 22 ― Component parties in Pakatan Harapan (PH) have unanimously agreed not to make any demands or put pressure on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad over the power transition, said Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) communications director Khalid Abdul Samad.

The Federal Territories minister said that during the PH Presidential Council meeting last night, which was chaired by Dr Mahathir himself, all leaders of the component parties unanimously agreed for Dr Mahathir to determine the date for the power transition.

“What is important is that the PH government continues to govern and administer the country well and brings benefits to the people. This is our struggle, not the struggle for any individual, it is to create a clean government that is responsible for its people,” he added.

The claims of infighting for posts, he said, were made up by certain quarters to give the impression that the PH government was unstable and not strong.

“We are firm and united and we will administer and run the government until the rakyat decide otherwise,” he told the media after flagging-off participants in the Larian Budi Wilayahku Half Marathon Putrajaya 2020 here today.

Meanwhile, Khalid expressed the hope that by organising sports events that involved public participation, it would enhance the sporting spirit and promote healthy living among the people.

Larian Budi Wilayahku is organised by the UiTM Alumni Association with the cooperation of the Federal Territories Ministry, the Federal Territory Sports Council and Putrajaya Corporation. It attracted 4,000 participants. ― Bernama