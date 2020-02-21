Deputy health minister in Singapore Tuesday to discuss Covid-19

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said he would meet his counterpart in Singapore next Tuesday to discuss matters on the Joint Working Committee established by the two countries recently to address the Covid-19 infections. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 21 — Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said he would meet his counterpart in Singapore next Tuesday to discuss matters on the Joint Working Committee established by the two countries recently to address the Covid-19 infections.

“We are keeping track of Covid-19 developments in Japan, Korea and Singapore in particular... to date the spread of Covid-19 in Singapore is still under control. If the situation in Singapore goes out of control, it is a big problem for us as many commute to Singapore daily.

“Every day, between 200,000 to 400,00 commuters use the Johor Causeway to work in Singapore and this Tuesday I will go to Singapore to talk with my counterparts there,” he told reporters here today.

He said this when met by reporters at the Penang Hospital Board of Visitors (HPP) get together session which was also attended by Penang Health Director, Dr Asmayani Khalib.

On February 11, Malaysia and Singapore agreed to form a joint working committee following the spread of Covid-19 in both countries. One of the objectives of the committee was to strengthen cross-border efforts to curb Covid-19 infections.

Meanwhile, Dr Lee said health experts from China reported that Covid-19 infections among its people had dropped to 300 cases compared to 1,000 cases a day and the news was shared with experts from Asean countries, Japan and Korea.

He said in a video conference yesterday at the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) with Asean, Japan and Korea medical experts, Chinese medical experts informed that Covid-19 mortality rates also depended on age and health status of patients.

“The findings from China show that the death rate as a result of the case varies, depending on the age of the patient. 0.2 per cent of death was recorded for those below 30, 60 years and above (3.6 per cent death), 80 years (15 per cent) while individuals who have heart disease, lung, high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity have a higher risk of death if infected,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said those who had contact with people from China should not worry about being infected with Covid-19 if they had no symptoms.

“Many think that if they are infected with Covid-19 they will die. Although this has created a panic situation among the public, it is not true. The public is advised to seek treatment or undergo quarantine immediately if they have symptoms of the disease,” he said. — Bernama