Power transition will be discussed, but priority on economy, Anwar says ahead of Pakatan top tier meet tomorrow

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says the main agenda for tomorrow’s Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting tomorrow is on Malaysia’s economy. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Top of the agenda for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council meeting tomorrow is on Malaysia’s economy, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

The PKR president added that the much-touted transition of power from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to him was less of a priority, despite the chorus of calls these past few months pushing for a clear date to be set.

“The transition is part of the deal and it can be resolved in half an hour.

“The focus is on the economy,” Anwar told reporters after speaking at Help University’s symposium on “The Construct of A Nation: As I See it” at the Connexion Conference and Event Centre in Bangsar South this afternoon.

Pressed if there were specific dates being looked at for the transition, Anwar curtly said “we will discuss”, without elaborating.

MORE TO COME