One out of four Malaysians aboard Diamond Princess cruise cleared of Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 ―A 61-year old Malaysian woman who is a passenger aboard the Diamond Princess Cruise ship quarantined at Yokohama Bay in Japan has been found negative for the Covid-19 virus, the Health Ministry announced today.

Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the Japanese health authorities have allowed the woman to return to Malaysia upon completion of the 14-day quarantine period.

She is the first out of four Malaysians on board the ship to have been cleared of the virus after testing positive for Covid-19.

“Two of the Malaysians, a husband (71 year-old) and wife (66 year- old) were confirmed positive with Covid-19 on 16 February 2020. They are currently receiving treatment at Fujita Hospital in Nagoya and in stable condition,” Dzulkefly said in a statement.

The other Malaysian, a crew member, is still aboard the ship and is currently being monitored by the Japanese health authorities.

On February 17, Japan’s Health, Labour and Welfare Ministry revealed that a total of 454 passengers on board the Diamond Princess have been tested positive for the coronavirus.

The ship which was on a 16-day cruise including stops in Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Vietnam had made port in Yokohama Bay, Japan have been quarantined by the authorities there due to the widespread infection on the luxury liner.

On February 16, the ministry had tested 1,219 people out of the 3,700 passengers and crews from more than 50 countries.

A total of 2,666 passengers, including those staying in small, windowless rooms, were asked to stay inside their compartments to prevent transmission during the quarantine period.